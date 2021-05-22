Advertisement

Carrie Underwood announces Las Vegas residency

The REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency show will open December 1, 2021, at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.
(Source: Flickr/MrHairyKnuckles)
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
(WVLT) - Country music star Carrie Underwood announced her first Las Vegas residency, set to begin in December.

Underwood will perform Dec. 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11. She will return to Vegas in 2022 to perform six more shows on March 23, 25, 26, 30 and April 1 and 2.

Tickets for all 12 show dates, plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages, will go on sale to the public for all shows starting May 24 at 1 p.m.

Underwood says one dollar from each ticket sold will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

