Changes proposed to UK employee benefits

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Some University of Kentucky employees would receive paid family leave, retirement contributions, salary increases and $1,000 bonuses under a proposal that requires Board of Trustees approval.

Media outlets report that UK President Eli Capilouto outlined the plan in a recent campus-wide email.

Faculty would be eligible for some of the benefits while UK HealthCare employees’ pay is set through a separate process.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the raises and benefits changes come a year after the university cut its retirement contributions and instituted furloughs and layoffs after COVID-related shutdowns led to drops in revenue.

