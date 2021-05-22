Changes proposed to UK employee benefits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Some University of Kentucky employees would receive paid family leave, retirement contributions, salary increases and $1,000 bonuses under a proposal that requires Board of Trustees approval.

Media outlets report that UK President Eli Capilouto outlined the plan in a recent campus-wide email.

Faculty would be eligible for some of the benefits while UK HealthCare employees’ pay is set through a separate process.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the raises and benefits changes come a year after the university cut its retirement contributions and instituted furloughs and layoffs after COVID-related shutdowns led to drops in revenue.

