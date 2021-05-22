Advertisement

Clay County secures $25,000 grant to help rebound from flooding

Clay County has secured a $25,000 grant to help in the ongoing mission to recover from historic...
Clay County has secured a $25,000 grant to help in the ongoing mission to recover from historic flooding nearly five years ago.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Clay County has secured a $25,000 grant to help in the ongoing mission to recover from historic flooding nearly five years ago.

The Clay County Commission made that announcement Friday, saying the county has won a $25,000 CASE Dire States grant.

Funding will be used for things such as free equipment rental to use for flood repair and mitigation efforts. Flooding in June 2016 wiped out much of the county.

County leaders say they continue to deal with fallout, including the recent closure of their local Nutrition Center, plus continued flooding of local parks and recreational areas. They say they’ve been left with many businesses closing and no grocery store in the county.

Local officials will use equipment to help build a new dike and do grading to direct water away from businesses during heavy rainfall.

“This will help us focus on providing critical services to the community instead of being stuck constantly fixing water and flooding issues,” said Clay County Commissioner Fran King in a release.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway along U.S. 60 in Huntington on one of two Sonic Drive-In restaurants...
2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State
According to dispatchers there is no ETA on when it will reopen.
Victim’s name released in fatal bridge accident
William Cody Lusher
Man charged for allegedly setting three fires overnight
A crash early Friday morning closed the eastbound lanes of Route 60 in St. Albans.
Early morning crash sends two to the hospital
It happened early Thursday morning on I-64 in Charleston.
Five car crash sends one person to hospital

Latest News

A seven-car pileup is reported late Friday night on Interstate 64 in Carter County, Kentucky.
7-car pileup reported on I-64 in eastern Ky.
A crash late Friday night temporarily closed the westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue in South...
Crash temporarily closes part of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha County
Tony's Friday weather
Tony's Friday weather
Man charged for allegedly setting three fires overnight
Man charged for allegedly setting three fires overnight