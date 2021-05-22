Clay County secures $25,000 grant to help rebound from flooding

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Clay County has secured a $25,000 grant to help in the ongoing mission to recover from historic flooding nearly five years ago.

The Clay County Commission made that announcement Friday, saying the county has won a $25,000 CASE Dire States grant.

Funding will be used for things such as free equipment rental to use for flood repair and mitigation efforts. Flooding in June 2016 wiped out much of the county.

County leaders say they continue to deal with fallout, including the recent closure of their local Nutrition Center, plus continued flooding of local parks and recreational areas. They say they’ve been left with many businesses closing and no grocery store in the county.

Local officials will use equipment to help build a new dike and do grading to direct water away from businesses during heavy rainfall.

“This will help us focus on providing critical services to the community instead of being stuck constantly fixing water and flooding issues,” said Clay County Commissioner Fran King in a release.

