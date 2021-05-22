Crash temporarily closes part of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A crash late Friday night temporarily closed the westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston, Metro 911 reports.

The accident was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

South Charleston Police say a person hit a concrete telephone pole, but the driver was up and walking around.

Other details are unavailable at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

