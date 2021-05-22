First Warning Forecast | Heat rolls on this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite Memorial Day still being nine days away, the unofficial start to summer is already here as the hot temperatures that rounded out this past work week are set to continue right through the weekend and into much of next work week as well. Only by the end of next week do temperatures aim to cool down, paired with a better opportunity for rain. So be prepared to keep running the sprinklers in the near-term to satisfy that thirsty lawn and garden.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures sitting comfortably in the mid to upper 50s. However, temperatures quickly rise to around 80 degrees by midday and eye the 90-degree mark for the afternoon. The day stays dry with a light wind, but the sun will be hazy or dimmer at times as high clouds pass throughout the day.

Saturday night stays mostly clear and quiet with pleasantly cool temperatures again falling to the upper 50s.

Sunday provides much of the same story: mostly sunny, hot, and dry as high temperatures top out around 90 degrees.

On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely but will favor northern and eastern West Virginia. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.

Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of this stretch as highs get to the low to mid 90s with a decent amount of sunshine.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Wednesday, otherwise the day stays mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures around 90 degrees.

By Thursday and Friday, shower and storm chances look to become a bit more widespread, knocking temperatures down to the mid 80s.

