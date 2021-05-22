First Warning Forecast | Hot stretch continues, eyeing some relief late in week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To sum it up, the past few days have been mostly sunny, hot, and dry, and whether the “official” thermometers are hitting the 90-degree mark or not, it feels every bit as toasty in the sunshine. Only subtle changes in the weather pattern are in store through the start of the week until a better chance at rain with slightly cooler temperatures arrives towards the end of the week.

After some passing clouds Saturday afternoon and evening, Saturday night turns mostly clear and stays quiet with pleasantly cool temperatures falling to the upper 50s.

Sunday provides much of the same story: mostly sunny, hot, and dry as high temperatures top out around 90 degrees.

On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. While coverage of this activity will be highest in northern and eastern West Virginia, a pop-up can occur just about anywhere. Still, most hours of the day stay dry with some locations even missing out on rain. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.

Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of this stretch as highs get to the low to mid 90s with a decent amount of sunshine.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the picture on Wednesday. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.

By Thursday and Friday, shower and storm chances look to become a bit more widespread, knocking temperatures down to the mid 80s.

Saturday sees the chance for a few showers in the morning, followed by a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Afternoon highs top out in the low 80s.

