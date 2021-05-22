Advertisement

Fouts fantastic again for ‘Bama

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former East Carter star Montana Fouts was stellar Saturday for Alabama in the NCAA softball tournament. She threw a complete game and had 16 strikeouts in the 6-0 win over Clemson in the Tuscaloosa regional. Fouts also allowed just four hits and had zero walks in the win. Alabama plays Sunday in the regional final against the winner of Troy and Clemson. The game starts at 2 p.m. tomorrow.

