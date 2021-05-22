Fouts fantastic again for ‘Bama

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former East Carter star Montana Fouts was stellar Saturday for Alabama in the NCAA softball tournament. She threw a complete game and had 16 strikeouts in the 6-0 win over Clemson in the Tuscaloosa regional. Fouts also allowed just four hits and had zero walks in the win. Alabama plays Sunday in the regional final against the winner of Troy and Clemson. The game starts at 2 p.m. tomorrow.

Montana stays on fire! 🔥🔥🔥@MontanaFouts was masterful in a complete game shutout of Clemson, as she tied a career high with 1️⃣6️⃣ strikeouts as @AlabamaSB rolled into the Tuscaloosa Regional Final with a 6-0 win.#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/Y74qDUe6dU — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.