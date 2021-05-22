Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports less than 500 new cases of COVID-19, 2.63% positivity rate Saturday

(WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says 1,957,642 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Beshear reported 426 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the state total to 455,575 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.63 percent positivity rate. Of Saturday’s new cases, 71 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 5 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, with 2 additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,705.

357 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 102 are in the ICU, and 50 are on ventilators as of Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatchers there is no ETA on when it will reopen.
Victim’s name released in fatal bridge accident
Fatal Accident
One dead after driver loses control, car falls off interstate bridge
Students pose after they finish their senior prank Wednesday night.
Ripley High students suspended for senior prank
A 7-car pileup closed I-64 East late Friday night into Saturday morning in Carter County,...
6-car pileup closes I-64 East in eastern Ky.
Broken Windshield
Multi-vehicle accident reported on U.S. 52

Latest News

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto
Changes proposed to UK employee benefits
A new phone line will be established to help with those experiencing a crisis.
Kentucky to add crisis phone line
Several people came out across the state to register for the bone marrow donation registry.
Bone marrow donation registration events sweep WV
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June