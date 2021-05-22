Advertisement

Hurricane wins 20th straight game

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Hurricane Redskins beat George Washington Friday night 11-1 to win their 20th straight game in this 2021 season as they scored seven times in the second inning. Bryson Rigney got the win on the mound and also hit a home run while the offense pounded out 11 hits. They have two more regular season games remaining playing at Spring Valley on May 27th and hosting Sissonville on May 28th.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatchers there is no ETA on when it will reopen.
Victim’s name released in fatal bridge accident
Fatal Accident
One dead after driver loses control, car falls off interstate bridge
Students pose after they finish their senior prank Wednesday night.
Ripley High students suspended for senior prank
West 17th Street Bridge reopens after crash
Broken Windshield
Multi-vehicle accident reported on U.S. 52

Latest News

Marshall Head Soccer Coach Chris Grassie
MU head soccer coach to get new contract
both kicks won national championships
Two legendary kicks
Marshall University celebrates national title
Herd soccer team returns to Huntington as national champions
Marshall University celebrates national title
Marshall University celebrates national title