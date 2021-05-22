Hurricane wins 20th straight game

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Hurricane Redskins beat George Washington Friday night 11-1 to win their 20th straight game in this 2021 season as they scored seven times in the second inning. Bryson Rigney got the win on the mound and also hit a home run while the offense pounded out 11 hits. They have two more regular season games remaining playing at Spring Valley on May 27th and hosting Sissonville on May 28th.

