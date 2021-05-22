Advertisement

Kentucky firefighter killed in lawn mowing accident 8 shifts before retirement

Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams
Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams(Fern Creek Fire Department)
By Gray Media
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tragic accident in Fern Creek Friday morning left a man dead and the Fern Creek Fire Department mourning one of their own.

Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams, 39, was killed when lawn care equipment fell on him, pinning him under it around 9 a.m., according to Metrosafe. It happened near Pavilion Way and Grandstand Court.

Adams owned a lawn service, neighbors confirmed to WAVE 3 News.

Mechelle Moses said it was a pleasure to meet him recently and that he was very kind.

“Just to know him so recently from seeing him for years, and then an opportunity to meet him and know he was a good person,” Moses said. “And then something like this happens. It kind of shakes you up a little bit.”

On Friday evening, Fern Creek Fire and EMS held a press conference to confirm Adams’ passing.

“It’s with a heavy heart I report the loss of a firefighter and brother today,” Fern Creek Fire Assistant Chief Dewayne Hutchens said with tears in his eyes.

It was revealed Adams died just eight shifts ahead of his planned retirement.

“[Thursday] I had a conversation with Kyle in preparation for his retirement,” said Chief Nathan Mulvey, “and told him that here coming up soon, we’d be celebrating his life here at the department. I never would’ve thought it would’ve been in this way.”

Friday, instead of a send-off, the Fern Creek Fire Department hung their flag at half staff and put up a sign offering prayers for Adams’ family.

In the training room, Adams’ gear hung with the lettering of his last name worn out, symbolic of the years he devoted to the department.

During his tenure, Mulvey said Adams became known as the man anyone could share a laugh with.

“He’s been here since he was in diapers,” Hutchens said. “He was well known and liked throughout the community. If you talk to the businesses around here, they’ll tell you the same story.”

Adams leaves behind and a wife and two children.

No details have been released on the specifics of how he died after the accident.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatchers there is no ETA on when it will reopen.
Victim’s name released in fatal bridge accident
Fatal Accident
One dead after driver loses control, car falls off interstate bridge
Students pose after they finish their senior prank Wednesday night.
Ripley High students suspended for senior prank
A 7-car pileup closed I-64 East late Friday night into Saturday morning in Carter County,...
6-car pileup closes I-64 East in eastern Ky.
Broken Windshield
Multi-vehicle accident reported on U.S. 52

Latest News

Officials say if you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are...
Sunday is deadline for first Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing
The free event will be held Saturday in Charleston.
Free high school senior graduation party
Police chase ends in fiery crash
Police chase ends in fiery crash
The Valley Park Waves of Fun pool set to open next weekend
6-car pileup closes I-64 East in eastern Ky.