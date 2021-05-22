Advertisement

Kentucky to add crisis phone line

A new phone line will be established to help with those experiencing a crisis.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - Kentucky has received $340,000 to help plan for changing over to a crisis phone line that will be known as 988.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the funding came from Vibrant Emotional Health, which is the nonprofit administrator of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

He says the three-digit hotline allows access to mental health care similar to the 911 system for physical health.

The new 988 line will become the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in July 2022. Until then, the current phone number of (800) 273-TALK (8255) will remain in operation.

