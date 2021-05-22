Advertisement

Ohio bill looks to reduce cash bonds

The Ohio Supreme Court has previously said that non-cash bonds must be judges' first choice...
The Ohio Supreme Court has previously said that non-cash bonds must be judges' first choice when considering bail conditions.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A bipartisan bill in the Ohio Senate has become the latest effort to reduce the use of cash bond when considering criminal defendants’ bail conditions.

Critics of cash bond say it sets already struggling people further behind by putting them at risk of losing jobs while behind bars and disconnecting them from family support.

Senate Republicans introduced a bill earlier this week with Democratic support that would cap cash bonds at 25% of individuals’ monthly income.

It would also require a bond hearing within 48 hours of arrest.

The Ohio Supreme Court has previously said that non-cash bonds must be judges’ first choice when considering bail conditions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatchers there is no ETA on when it will reopen.
Victim’s name released in fatal bridge accident
Fatal Accident
One dead after driver loses control, car falls off interstate bridge
Students pose after they finish their senior prank Wednesday night.
Ripley High students suspended for senior prank
A 7-car pileup closed I-64 East late Friday night into Saturday morning in Carter County,...
6-car pileup closes I-64 East in eastern Ky.
Broken Windshield
Multi-vehicle accident reported on U.S. 52

Latest News

Musician Montell Jordan performs during a ceremony honoring the San Francisco 49ers 1994 Super...
Juneteenth to become West Virginia state holiday
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 5-22-2021
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 5-22-2021
University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto
Changes proposed to UK employee benefits
A new phone line will be established to help with those experiencing a crisis.
Kentucky to add crisis phone line