Ohio bill looks to reduce cash bonds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A bipartisan bill in the Ohio Senate has become the latest effort to reduce the use of cash bond when considering criminal defendants’ bail conditions.

Critics of cash bond say it sets already struggling people further behind by putting them at risk of losing jobs while behind bars and disconnecting them from family support.

Senate Republicans introduced a bill earlier this week with Democratic support that would cap cash bonds at 25% of individuals’ monthly income.

It would also require a bond hearing within 48 hours of arrest.

The Ohio Supreme Court has previously said that non-cash bonds must be judges’ first choice when considering bail conditions.

