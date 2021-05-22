Advertisement

One dead after driver loses control, car falls off interstate bridge

It happened near the Maccorkle Avenue exit in South Charleston.
Fatal Accident
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died Friday night after they lost control of their car and the car fell off an interstate bridge in South Charleston, according to deputies.

Deputies say the driver was heading west on I-64 when they lost control of their vehicle, scraped against the side of the bridge and then fell off of the bridge, nose-diving onto the ground below.

