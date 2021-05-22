Advertisement

Sunday is deadline for first Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing

Officials say if you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are...
Officials say if you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible, but will need to present proof of vaccination.(WXIX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The deadline to register for Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million drawing is Sunday, May 23, the Ohio Department of Health announced Saturday.

Officials say millions of Ohioans have already entered for their chance to win $1 million dollars or a college scholarship.

The deadline to be entered for the first of five weekly drawings is at 11:59 p.m. Sunday with the winners being announced on Wednesday, May 26.

Because Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, Ohio residents are not automatically entered.

Officials say it takes less than two minutes to enter the drawing online.

Those without access to internet can also be entered to the drawing by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Once you enter the drawing, your name will be carried over through all of the drawings, so there’s no need to re-register every week.

Officials say if you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible, but will need to present proof of vaccination.

The final winner will be announced on Wednesday, June 23.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatchers there is no ETA on when it will reopen.
Victim’s name released in fatal bridge accident
Fatal Accident
One dead after driver loses control, car falls off interstate bridge
Students pose after they finish their senior prank Wednesday night.
Ripley High students suspended for senior prank
A 7-car pileup closed I-64 East late Friday night into Saturday morning in Carter County,...
6-car pileup closes I-64 East in eastern Ky.
Broken Windshield
Multi-vehicle accident reported on U.S. 52

Latest News

The free event will be held Saturday in Charleston.
Free high school senior graduation party
Police chase ends in fiery crash
Police chase ends in fiery crash
The Valley Park Waves of Fun pool set to open next weekend
6-car pileup closes I-64 East in eastern Ky.