The Valley Park Waves of Fun pool set to open next weekend

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a year of being wave-free, the Waves of Fun Pool in Valley Park is set to start up again next weekend.

“We’re so excited, it was sad last year not seeing everybody come out it was kind of an eerie feeling,” said Ashley Deal, co-director of Putnam County Parks.

The wave pool is set to open next Saturday on Memorial Day Weekend and stay open through Memorial Day. Deal said they will then close the wave pool again for one week while school finishes up and declare it officially open for the season on Saturday, June 4.

“(It) gives us hope with everything in the park, we are bringing back all of our summer events and even more,” Deal told WSAZ. “We are packed full of things for the community to do this summer.”

Deal said aside from movie nights, both in and out of the water, the park will also host all of its regularly scheduled events -- and even a few new ones. Something new to the park this year will be “Grad Night,” which will happen on June 12, 2021. Deal said this particular event will be for Putnam County seniors and will have a DJ dance party and show the movie “The Meg” on the inflatable pool screen so seniors can float and watch if they’d like.

Aside from Grad Night, Deal said they will also be having daily events throughout each week and assign each day to something different. For example, Mondays will be “Senior Citizens” day where they will only have to pay $4 and be able to play things like cornhole and ping pong.

Tuesdays will be “Pool Side Fitness” where they will put out schedules of different workout classes people can come and attend. Wednesdays will be buy-one-get-one Popsicle day, Thursdays are kid camp day where they will do a craft, story time and one hour of no waves in the pool. Finally, Fridays will be selected theme days, one theme will be Christmas in July.

Deal said they will be tearing down the slides at the pool due to structural damage but will be making plans to build something else in their place. She said the community will be given the opportunity to have input on what goes in place of the slides. She also said due to the slides being closed, the park rates will be $2 less for each adult and child.

