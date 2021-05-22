Advertisement

Toasty weekend ahead

Weekend dial on “semi-simmer”
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The next to last weekend of May is here and with it comes an early summer wave of heat and haze. At least thru the weekend, any mention of humid is off track. Hey it’s a dry heat that has settled in! Highs since Wednesday have resided in the mid to upper 80s and no reason to stray from that standard this weekend. Whether we can get an extra degree or 2 to hit 90 degrees for the first time is debatable.

Specifically Saturday and Sunday will dawn with patchy valley fog as lows settle back to 57 across the rural country-side to 60 downtown. By day sunshine will go to work and temperatures will rise to 80 by noon and near 90 by day’s end. Nights will cool down nicely bottoming out near 60 (50s rural).

The culprit for the hot, dry weather will be a growing ridge of high pressure that will “mash” the air and in so doing will heat the ground a tad more day to day. When the ground is dry the air can heat more than the computer models are suggesting, hence the chance we hit 90 for the first time this year on either Saturday/Sunday.

As for rain, on Sunday a shower or thunderstorm can clip Northern WV but there appears a better risk of a cooling shower on Monday from Charleston north and east.

Highs would back off a tad on Monday only to come rip-roaring back starting Tuesday and Wednesday.

Look for our better chance of rain late next week!

