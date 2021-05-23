Can you “Phil” it?

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On a sun-splashed Sunday in South Carolina, Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major as he shot a final score of -6 to claim the PGA Championship. Mickelson was able to hold off Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen as he now has six major championships. The only one to elude him is the US Open title and that tournament will be played next month in Mickelson’s hometown of San Diego, California.

