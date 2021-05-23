Advertisement

Can you “Phil” it?

Mickelson becomes the oldest player to win a major
Fans cheer after Phil Mickelson hit his second shot on the 16th hole from the rough during the...
Fans cheer after Phil Mickelson hit his second shot on the 16th hole from the rough during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On a sun-splashed Sunday in South Carolina, Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major as he shot a final score of -6 to claim the PGA Championship. Mickelson was able to hold off Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen as he now has six major championships. The only one to elude him is the US Open title and that tournament will be played next month in Mickelson’s hometown of San Diego, California.

This story will be updated.

