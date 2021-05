KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews in Kanawha County have responded to the scene of a ‘fully involved’ trailer fire.

Dispatchers say the fire is on Yaupon Road in the West Side community near St. Albans.

No reports of injuries at this time. No word on the cause of the fire.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.