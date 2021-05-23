Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Heat continues early this week, then backs off

By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A change to the weather pattern is coming this week, which means an end to the hot and dry stretch is in sight. For some locations, a shower or storm could be seen as early as Monday, but better rain chances arrive towards late week. This is also when the heat starts to back off and temperatures return to more seasonable levels.

Sunday evening sees a few clouds but stays dry as temperatures fall to near 70 degrees by midnight. Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky as low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and more humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s. This increase in humidity will allow scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop, primarily in the afternoon. Highest coverage of storms is expected across northern and eastern West Virginia.

Tuesday returns to a mostly sunny and hot pattern as temperatures reach the low to mid 90s during the afternoon.

Wednesday then sees another opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms as highs rise to the upper 80s.

Outside of a possible passing morning shower, Thursday will be dry and mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Periods of showers and storms are likely on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain chances stick around for the start of the Memorial Day weekend on Saturday and Sunday, but neither day should be a complete washout. Temperatures will be more pleasant in the afternoons, staying in the upper 70s to low 80s.

