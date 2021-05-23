Advertisement

HHS tops Russell in baseball

Huntington scores five times in the first inning
Huntington jumps out to 5-0 lead to help get 19th win of the season.
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead and beat Russell 10-4 Saturday night. HHS scored their first four runs on two walks and two players hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Russell scored their first two runs in the top of the second inning to cut the lead to 5-2. Gabe Carter earned the victory for HHS who improve to 19-5 on the year.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

