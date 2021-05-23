Advertisement

It’s KY native vs. UK in NCAA softball super regional

Cats to face Crimson Tide in next round
UK will now face Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.
UK will now face Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.(Grace Bradley | Grace Bradley)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former East Carter softball standout Montana Fouts and her Alabama Crimson Tide will face Kentucky in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional this coming week. Fouts threw another complete game against the Clemson Tigers as they won 5-0.

Meanwhile, Kentucky had to beat Notre Dame twice on Sunday and did just that. In the opener, UK scored four runs in the first inning which help them shut out the Irish and then in game two, the Cats pitching held them scoreless again. The final score of the winner-take-all finale was 4-0.

The Tuscaloosa Super Regional is a best of three games scenario between the Tide and Wildcats.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-car pileup closed I-64 East late Friday night into Saturday morning in Carter County,...
6-car pileup closes I-64 East in eastern Ky.
Fatal Accident
One dead after driver loses control, car falls off interstate bridge
Students pose after they finish their senior prank Wednesday night.
Ripley High students suspended for senior prank
According to dispatchers there is no ETA on when it will reopen.
Victim’s name released in fatal bridge accident
Johnathan Lemons, accused of killing his own daughter, was captured in Kentucky. He was found...
Man accused of killing daughter arrested outside Ky. hospital where next child was on the way

Latest News

HHS BEATS RUSSELL
HHS BEATS RUSSELL
Huntington jumps out to 5-0 lead to help get 19th win of the season.
HHS tops Russell in baseball
(Source: WBRC)
Fouts fantastic again for ‘Bama
'Skins get 11 hits in the win
Hurricane wins 20th straight game