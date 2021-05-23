It’s KY native vs. UK in NCAA softball super regional

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former East Carter softball standout Montana Fouts and her Alabama Crimson Tide will face Kentucky in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional this coming week. Fouts threw another complete game against the Clemson Tigers as they won 5-0.

Meanwhile, Kentucky had to beat Notre Dame twice on Sunday and did just that. In the opener, UK scored four runs in the first inning which help them shut out the Irish and then in game two, the Cats pitching held them scoreless again. The final score of the winner-take-all finale was 4-0.

The Tuscaloosa Super Regional is a best of three games scenario between the Tide and Wildcats.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.