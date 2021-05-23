Advertisement

Residents hold ‘watch party’ discussing drugs in the community

Residents, Mayor Amy Goodwin and police showed to talk about concerns with theft and drugs in...
Residents, Mayor Amy Goodwin and police showed to talk about concerns with theft and drugs in the neighborhood.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Enough is enough for Melinda Richau who lives down Mountain Road in Charleston.

“The drugs have really taken over the community and then the theft kind of stems from that is what our beliefs are,” said Richau.

Richau says she had a side by side stolen and parts of her property ruined by thieves. Making the decision it was time for a change, she walked around the the Vandalia neighborhood to see what other residents thought.

“I would say (I stopped at) about 40 houses all together,” said Richau. “(the theft) wasn’t isolated to 1 or 2 houses it was a majority of the homes.”

After hearing what her neighbors said, Richau organized the Vandalia Neighborhood Watch Party. Starting where the crime began; on Mountain Road.

Sunday the watch party met, ready to fight against the crime. Those in attendance, not just Vandalia residents, but police, city officials and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

City council member Joe Jenkins of the 12th Ward represents the Vandalia area. He said events like this is what helps communities stay strong.

“You have things like cookouts and fostering the community it shows people who are maybe doing illegal activity that the community is here,” said Jenkins.

For Richau and residents it was encouraging to have conversations with each other and revitalize the neighborhood watch group. Which brought hope for a safer community, only encouraged by the response of city officials in attendance.

“Going forward we are going to start having an annual watch party every year and maybe a couple more,” said Richau.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatchers there is no ETA on when it will reopen.
Victim’s name released in fatal bridge accident
Fatal Accident
One dead after driver loses control, car falls off interstate bridge
Students pose after they finish their senior prank Wednesday night.
Ripley High students suspended for senior prank
A 7-car pileup closed I-64 East late Friday night into Saturday morning in Carter County,...
6-car pileup closes I-64 East in eastern Ky.
Broken Windshield
Multi-vehicle accident reported on U.S. 52

Latest News

HHS BEATS RUSSELL
HHS BEATS RUSSELL
The first round of 2020 U.S. Census data is in, and as expected, West Virginia has lost more...
West Virginia lost more residents than any other state
Musician Montell Jordan performs during a ceremony honoring the San Francisco 49ers 1994 Super...
Juneteenth to become West Virginia state holiday
The Ohio Supreme Court has previously said that non-cash bonds must be judges' first choice...
Ohio bill looks to reduce cash bonds