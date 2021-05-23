Residents hold ‘watch party’ discussing drugs in the community

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Enough is enough for Melinda Richau who lives down Mountain Road in Charleston.

“The drugs have really taken over the community and then the theft kind of stems from that is what our beliefs are,” said Richau.

Richau says she had a side by side stolen and parts of her property ruined by thieves. Making the decision it was time for a change, she walked around the the Vandalia neighborhood to see what other residents thought.

“I would say (I stopped at) about 40 houses all together,” said Richau. “(the theft) wasn’t isolated to 1 or 2 houses it was a majority of the homes.”

After hearing what her neighbors said, Richau organized the Vandalia Neighborhood Watch Party. Starting where the crime began; on Mountain Road.

Sunday the watch party met, ready to fight against the crime. Those in attendance, not just Vandalia residents, but police, city officials and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

City council member Joe Jenkins of the 12th Ward represents the Vandalia area. He said events like this is what helps communities stay strong.

“You have things like cookouts and fostering the community it shows people who are maybe doing illegal activity that the community is here,” said Jenkins.

For Richau and residents it was encouraging to have conversations with each other and revitalize the neighborhood watch group. Which brought hope for a safer community, only encouraged by the response of city officials in attendance.

“Going forward we are going to start having an annual watch party every year and maybe a couple more,” said Richau.

