West Virginia lost more residents than any other state

The first round of 2020 U.S. Census data is in, and as expected, West Virginia has lost more...
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia has seen a higher percentage of residents depart than any other state in the past decade.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that from 2010 to 2020, the population has dropped 3.2% - about 59,000 people.

Reasons for not staying vary, but common themes emerge: A lack of opportunity or low pay; not enough to do; poor cell phone service and internet issues, and a political climate that some find oppressive.

In an effort to reverse the population losses, West Virginia started encouraging remote workers to move to the state of 1.79 million residents through a program that will pay them $12,000 cash along with free passes to outdoor activities.

