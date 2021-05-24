Advertisement

4H virtual summer camps at WVSU

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many summer camps are remaining virtual this year and at West Virginia State University younger students are still able to have some summer fun. They are offering several 4H summer camps in June and July.

Hannah Payne, Director of CASTEM and Assistant Program Director for 4H Youth Development, shares all the details for these fun and virtual camps. There is a camp for every age!

To learn more about these camps or to apply, you can head over to their website.

