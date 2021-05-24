Advertisement

A.D. Lewis Center pool to remain closed this summer

The A.D. Lewis Community Center pool will not open this summer.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington’s only public pool will not open this summer.

That is according to a spokesperson for the city who says that the decision had to be made in February and at that time the COVID-19 pandemic was still fairly strong.

The spokesperson says the decision has to be made a few months ahead of time because it takes at least a couple months to get it ready to open.

