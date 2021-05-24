Advertisement

Air travel hits new pandemic high over weekend

By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More and more Americans are taking to the skies again.

The numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1.86 million people on Sunday, about 90% of what it did on the equivalent Sunday in 2019.

At the same time in 2020, the TSA reported 267,000 screenings.

The latest numbers beat last week’s record as the nation appears to be easing out of the pandemic.

With more travelers, come more reports of passengers violating mask rules.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it’s received almost 2,000 reports of people doing so.

With the Memorial Day holiday coming, airports around the country are gearing up for a busy weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician Montell Jordan performs during a ceremony honoring the San Francisco 49ers 1994 Super...
Juneteenth to become West Virginia state holiday
Two men arrested on drug related charges
Fire damage to a trailer in the community of West Side in Kanawha County.
Crews respond to trailer fire
Firefighters are battling a house fire in Kanawha County, W.Va.
Dogs credited with getting homeowners out of home during fire
Residents, Mayor Amy Goodwin and police showed to talk about concerns with theft and drugs in...
Residents hold ‘watch party’ discussing drugs in the community

Latest News

Parents flooded Facebook on Monday expressing their concern and outrage over the yearbook,...
Yearbook or ‘burn book’? Middle school yearbook allows students to bully, say parents
Ohio Gov. | Vaccinated children do not have to quarantine, get tested if exposed
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announces $34 Million Road Project That Will Cut Hazard to...
Road project from Hazard to Pikeville to cut drive time by 45 minutes