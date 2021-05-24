COVID-19 W.Va. | 150 new cases, 3 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The COVID-19 case count grew by 150 overnight and three additional West Virginians died from virus complications.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 24, there have been 2,885,043 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 160,354 total cases and 2,775 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Clay County, a 49-year old female from Marshall County, and a 77-year old female from Wood County.

56.4 percent of West Virginians 12+ have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 46.2 percent are now fully vaccinated.

152,080 people in the state have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,474), Berkeley (12,584), Boone (2,111), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,216), Cabell (8,776), Calhoun (366), Clay (535), Doddridge (613), Fayette (3,494), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,845), Hampshire (1,890), Hancock (2,826), Hardy (1,554), Harrison (5,898), Jackson (2,171), Jefferson (4,668), Kanawha (15,204), Lewis (1,251), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,192), Marion (4,527), Marshall (3,497), Mason (2,026), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (4,999), Mineral (2,904), Mingo (2,649), Monongalia (9,296), Monroe (1,155), Morgan (1,208), Nicholas (1,813), Ohio (4,260), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (942), Pocahontas (666), Preston (2,920), Putnam (5,263), Raleigh (6,923), Randolph (2,718), Ritchie (730), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,245), Tucker (538), Tyler (733), Upshur (1,903), Wayne (3,144), Webster (507), Wetzel (1,375), Wirt (444), Wood (7,864), Wyoming (2,019).

