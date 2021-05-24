Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 150 new cases, 3 additional deaths

(AP images)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The COVID-19 case count grew by 150 overnight and three additional West Virginians died from virus complications.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 24, there have been 2,885,043 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 160,354 total cases and 2,775 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Clay County, a 49-year old female from Marshall County, and a 77-year old female from Wood County.

56.4 percent of West Virginians 12+ have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 46.2 percent are now fully vaccinated.

Click here to find information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov.

152,080 people in the state have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,474), Berkeley (12,584), Boone (2,111), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,216), Cabell (8,776), Calhoun (366), Clay (535), Doddridge (613), Fayette (3,494), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,845), Hampshire (1,890), Hancock (2,826), Hardy (1,554), Harrison (5,898), Jackson (2,171), Jefferson (4,668), Kanawha (15,204), Lewis (1,251), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,192), Marion (4,527), Marshall (3,497), Mason (2,026), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (4,999), Mineral (2,904), Mingo (2,649), Monongalia (9,296), Monroe (1,155), Morgan (1,208), Nicholas (1,813), Ohio (4,260), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (942), Pocahontas (666), Preston (2,920), Putnam (5,263), Raleigh (6,923), Randolph (2,718), Ritchie (730), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,245), Tucker (538), Tyler (733), Upshur (1,903), Wayne (3,144), Webster (507), Wetzel (1,375), Wirt (444), Wood (7,864), Wyoming (2,019).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician Montell Jordan performs during a ceremony honoring the San Francisco 49ers 1994 Super...
Juneteenth to become West Virginia state holiday
Two men arrested on drug related charges
Fire damage to a trailer in the community of West Side in Kanawha County.
Crews respond to trailer fire
Firefighters are battling a house fire in Kanawha County, W.Va.
Dogs credited with getting homeowners out of home during fire
Residents, Mayor Amy Goodwin and police showed to talk about concerns with theft and drugs in...
Residents hold ‘watch party’ discussing drugs in the community

Latest News

Reward offered for information about apartment complex arson
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in Pikeville
Governor recommends $1 million to improve infrastructure
CrumArrests
CrumArrests
Opioid Trial
Opioid Trial