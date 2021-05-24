Advertisement

Detroit man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun charges

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Detroit pleaded guilty Monday to federal drug and gun charges in connection with an incident that happened last October in Huntington.

Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made that announcement about Darryl Eric Hall, 37, of Detroit.

According to a release from Johnston’s office, on Oct. 21, 2020 officers seized heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine base, more than $19,000 and a loaded pistol from a Huntington hotel room where Hall had been staying.

Investigators say Hall admitted to selling drugs in the Huntington area and keeping a gun to protect himself as a drug dealer.

Hall is set to be sentenced Aug. 23. He faces up to 20 years on the drug charge and anywhere from five years to life on the gun charge.

