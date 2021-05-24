Exclusive look at Jessica Huff’s clothing line

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jessica Huff is not just a head football coach;s wife, a coach herself, a mother, a business women... she has a new venture. Fashion.

Jessica Huff has a clothing line coming out for all to enjoy and wear. Some of the items feature her motto, “Left Foot Right Foot” as well as “Create Your Own Narrative.”

This clothing line drops June 1st and will be live online. To learn more about the Kern Foundation, you can head over to the website. You can also keep up with Jessica Huff on all social media platforms and countdown to launch day with her.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.