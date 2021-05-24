Firefighters say flames are coming through the roof

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a working structure fire.

The fire started just after 6 a.m. Monday at 1001 Kanawha State Forest Drive on Davis Creek.

A Metro supervisor told WSAZ that everyone made it out of the house.

Multiple fire departments are on scene. No word yet on what started the fire.

