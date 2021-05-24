Governor recommends $1 million to improve infrastructure

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is recommending $1 million for two projects in Pike County.

He made the announcement Monday morning.

The two projects total over $1 million in funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). They would bolster water infrastructure and protect the area from future flood damage.

ARC funding is designed to help economically distressed counties in Appalachian Kentucky strengthen industry and infrastructure to build stronger economic futures. The Department for Local Government (DLG) oversees ARC funds at the state level.

The Mountain Water District applied for $670,597 for the Fishtrap Hydraulic Modification Project. They plan on updating water mains in the Millard Bottom and Rocky Road area. This will correct a hydraulic inefficiency that would let additional water volume at the Lower Pompey Tank. This will increase production in the Harless Creek Plant and decrease the amount of water needed from the City of Pikeville.

To prevent a recurrence of the 1977 400-year flood event, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposed the need for flood protection in Pikeville, Coal Run Village and Elkhorn City. They proposed adding flood walls to these areas.

Pike County Fiscal Court applied for $442,105 for the Levisa Fork Basin Flood Damage Reduction Project, which will use an ARC grant as matching funds to complete the design of the Coal Run Village Flood Wall and to acquire 10 structures for this project.

The DLG has also requested the full application for ARC funds for the Maynard Fork Waterline Extension Project. This would provide 16 families with safe, clean drinking water.

Governor Beshear also announced nearly $150,000 in funds from the Transportation Cabinet to reconstruct an “R-CUT” intersection at a Pike County Central High School and to resurface Barrenshee Creek Road.

The R-CUT intersection is also known as a restricted crossing u-turn. It’s an intersection design that would eliminate the need for anyone to make a left turn against traffic. Instead, drivers would be able to flow a little farther down then do a legal U-turn.

The Barrenshee Creek Road project will cover 2.2 miles to make a smoother and more efficient commute for the residents that live along the rural road.

“Strong infrastructure, from roads and bridges to our water systems, is imperative to encourage growth and advancement in our local communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s announcements are adding to the region’s strong future. Kentucky’s economy is set for liftoff following COVID-19, and we are seeing reasons why right here in Pike County.

