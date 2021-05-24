Advertisement

Huntington police respond to hit-and-run

Police in Huntington are on the scene of a hit-and-run.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police responded Monday evening to the scene of a hit-and-run at the intersection of 10th Street West and Adams Avenue that sent two people to the hospital.

Police Chief Ray Cornwell says a crash involved a vehicle and a three-wheeled motorcycle. The vehicle fled the scene.

The motorcycle driver and a passenger were transported for injuries. The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m.

