Huntington police respond to hit-and-run

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police responded Monday evening to the scene of a hit-and-run at the intersection of 10th Street West and Adams Avenue that sent two people to the hospital.

Police Chief Ray Cornwell says a crash involved a vehicle and a three-wheeled motorcycle. The vehicle fled the scene.

The motorcycle driver and a passenger were transported for injuries. The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m.

