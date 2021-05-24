Kings Island forced to close early Saturday due to fights in park, parking lot

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island closed about 30 minutes early Saturday due to several fights inside the park and out in the parking lot, according to authorities and park officials.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say there were several fights in the afternoon and then one large fight happened just before 10 p.m.

Mason police say they responded to reports of “unruly” guests, primarily juveniles, inside Kings Island and out in the parking lot.

Video shows several police cars in the parking lot Saturday night.

Kings Island said in a statement sent to FOX19 NOW:

“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. On Saturday, the decision was made to close the park 30 minutes early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Kings Island.”

It is unclear how many people were involved in the fights or how they started.

Mason police say no arrests were made.

