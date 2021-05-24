Advertisement

List of local pools opening for Memorial Day weekend

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Memorial Day weekend is seen as the unofficial start of summer, and a time for friends, family and summer fun.

Pools, splash pads, and water parks across our region are preparing to open for the holiday weekend.

Here’s a list of where you can have some fun in the sun this Memorial Day:

  • Barboursville Splash Park opening May 29
  • Hurricane Spray Park opening May 29
  • Valley Park/Waves of fun opening for Memorial Day Weekend on May29, will be open through Memorial Day, then closing until June 4 when it officially opens for summer.
  • Ace Adventures Water Park opening May 29
  • Coonskin Pool opening May 29
  • Eleanor Pool opening May 29
  • St. Albans City Park Pool opening May 28
  • Little Creek Pool/Splash Pad opening May 29

To have a pool added to this list, you can email news@wsaz.com.

