List of local pools opening for Memorial Day weekend

Here’s a list of where you can have some fun in the sun this Memorial Day
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Memorial Day weekend is seen as the unofficial start of summer, and a time for friends, family and summer fun.
Pools, splash pads, and water parks across our region are preparing to open for the holiday weekend.
- Barboursville Splash Park opening May 29
- Hurricane Spray Park opening May 29
- Valley Park/Waves of fun opening for Memorial Day Weekend on May29, will be open through Memorial Day, then closing until June 4 when it officially opens for summer.
- Ace Adventures Water Park opening May 29
- Coonskin Pool opening May 29
- Eleanor Pool opening May 29
- St. Albans City Park Pool opening May 28
- Little Creek Pool/Splash Pad opening May 29
