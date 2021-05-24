List of local pools opening for Memorial Day weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Memorial Day weekend is seen as the unofficial start of summer, and a time for friends, family and summer fun.

Pools, splash pads, and water parks across our region are preparing to open for the holiday weekend.

Here’s a list of where you can have some fun in the sun this Memorial Day:

Barboursville Splash Park opening May 29

Hurricane Spray Park opening May 29

Valley Park/Waves of fun opening for Memorial Day Weekend on May29, will be open through Memorial Day, then closing until June 4 when it officially opens for summer.

Ace Adventures Water Park opening May 29

Coonskin Pool opening May 29

Eleanor Pool opening May 29

St. Albans City Park Pool opening May 28

Little Creek Pool/Splash Pad opening May 29

To have a pool added to this list, you can email news@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.