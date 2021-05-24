Advertisement

Name released of driver killed when car fell off interstate bridge

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Officials have released the name of the man killed when his car fell off an interstate bridge in South Charleston Friday.

According to South Charleston Police, the driver involved in the single vehicle crash has been identified as Brian Alan Durden, 26 of Hurricane, West Virginia.

Police say Durden was heading west on I-64 when he lost control of his vehicle, scraping against the side of the bridge before falling off of the bridge, nose-diving onto the ground below.

It happened near the Maccorkle Avenue exit in South Charleston.

