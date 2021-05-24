Advertisement

Newly opened center for people with Down syndrome vandalized

By KCRA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KCRA) – Police are trying to track down whoever vandalized a newly opened center for people with Down syndrome.

GiGi’s Playhouse Sacramento opened its doors about a week ago after three years of fundraising and construction.

Funded by donations and run by volunteers, the organization’s mission is to change the way the world sees Down syndrome.

The organization said they do that by providing free, purposeful programming that’s educational, therapeutic and supportive of people of all ages with Down syndrome and their families.

That’s why the group is so disturbed and disheartened that someone would scrawl hateful messages on the center’s windows.

“To have it open for not even a full week and then find this awful hate speech written on one of our welcome windows was just an absolute gut punch,” said Nicole Harrigan, the board president of GiGi’s Playhouse. “It also underscores the absolute need for us to be here.”

The group thinks the vandalism happened sometime overnight Friday into Saturday.

They don’t have security cameras installed yet because the facility is so new.

Copyright 2021 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician Montell Jordan performs during a ceremony honoring the San Francisco 49ers 1994 Super...
Juneteenth to become West Virginia state holiday
Two men arrested on drug related charges
Fire damage to a trailer in the community of West Side in Kanawha County.
Crews respond to trailer fire
Firefighters are battling a house fire in Kanawha County, W.Va.
Dogs credited with getting homeowners out of home during fire
Residents, Mayor Amy Goodwin and police showed to talk about concerns with theft and drugs in...
Residents hold ‘watch party’ discussing drugs in the community

Latest News

Preventing bad breath at the summer BBQ
Preventing bad breath at the summer BBQ
Embracing diversity hair care
Embracing diversity hair care
A California center for people with Down syndrome was vandalized about a week after it opened.
Center for people with Down syndrome vandalized
Hiker Harry Burleigh spent 17 days in the Oregon wilderness before being rescued.
Hiker found safe after 17 days in Oregon wilderness