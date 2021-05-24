Ohio Gov. | Vaccinated children do not have to quarantine, get tested if exposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said vaccinated children do not have to quarantine or get tested if exposed to the coronavirus.

During one of his weekly press conferences Monday, the governor said health departments have recently been receiving questions regarding isolation after exposure for students.

The governor says while vaccinated children will not have to go into isolation, unvaccinated children should quarantine if exposed or test positive for COVID-19.

“While this not a state health order, it is a standard infection control practice,” said Gov. DeWine. “When dealing with deadly communicable disease, isolation and quarantine of unvaccinated people has been used successfully for hundreds of years. These are standard public health practices that are implemented for many communicable diseases including measles and mumps.”

Beginning June 2, school districts will have discretion about whether to continue masking and social distancing.

Gov. DeWine also said Monday a promotion in the state of Ohio where those vaccinated have a chance at winning a large pay day has increased COVID-19 vaccine numbers.

Ohio’s Vax-A-Million details announced

During one of his weekly press conferences, Gov. DeWine said so far 2,758,470 Ohioans have registered for the $1 Million drawing and 104,386 young Ohioans have registered for the scholarship drawing.

“After announcing this promotion, we’ve seen the biggest increase in vaccinations in the 16-17 y/o age group: a 94% increase. Among 18 & 19 year-olds, there has been a 46 percent increase. From the 20 to 49 age group, a 55 percent increase in vaccinations,” said Gov. DeWine.

The first winners will be announced Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

Ohioans 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university.

You can do so by tapping here or by calling or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Gov. DeWine said Monday that the statewide average is down.

Statewide average ⬇ pic.twitter.com/qCIMtDvMSV — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2021

In the last 24 hours, 566 new cases were reported. No additional deaths were recorded overnight.

When looking at the number of vaccinations across the state, Gov. DeWine says numbers are low in the group of Ohioans receiving Medicaid beneficiaries.

“Earlier this month we challenged our managed care plans to do more to get these numbers up because this is unacceptable,” said Gov. DeWine. “In response, they’ve taken several steps to encourage vaccinations such as incentives of gift cards, ensuring transportation is available, tailoring strategies to meet people where they are, and creating vaccine opportunities outside of normal business hours.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.