One arrested for kidnapping, malicious wounding in Beckley

By WVVA
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A man from Beckley has been arrested after allegedly keeping a male captive in a dog cage inside of his residence.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response team and Beckley Police Department responded to a call about a man being held against his will in a house on Foster Ave in Beckley on Saturday night.

During the execution of the search warrant, the male victim was located inside the residence. The victim was badly injured, suffering from lacerations, contusions and a significant injury to an upper extremity.

Joshua Aaron Lafferty, 32, was arrested on scene. He is being charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit a felony, and malicious wounding.

Lafferty is being held at Southern Regional Jail without bond.

This investigation is still on-going, and officials say it appears to be drug related.

