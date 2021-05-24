Police not charged with wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police will not be charged with wrongdoing in connection with an officer-involved shooting.

According to First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Don Morris, they reviewed body cameras and reports and determined police did not commit any crimes in the officer-involved shooting with Denaul Dickerson.

It happened on April 30.

The attorney says they wrote a letter to Chief Tyke hunt to let him know the police didn’t do any wrong doing. They aren’t able to release the letter publicly because it contains evidence that would be unfair in the case.

Denaul Dickerson, 33, is charged with attempted malicious assault on a law enforcement officer. He was armed with two knives when he was shot by Charleston Police, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint in this case explains more about what led up to Dickerson being shot. Charleston Police released body camera footage of the entire incident later that day.

On the day of the incident, police were called after Metro 911 received a complaint that Dickerson had just tried to stab the caller’s fiancé. Police also allege that he’d been harassing the couple for three days and threatened to burn down their home.

When police caught up with Dickerson near Washington Street West and Greendale Drive, they were working to confirm his identity because of an active warrant and they tried to take him into custody.

The criminal complaint says at that time Dickerson threw his drink down and started running away from officers. Police say he grabbed a knife and came at them in an “aggressive manner.”

According to the complaint, Dickerson said to police “you will have to shoot me” and “I am not going back to jail.”

Police say he ignored commands to put down the knife and continued to act in an aggressive manner. At one point, he pulled out a second knife.

At that time, he lunged toward officers and one of the officers deployed a Taser. However, it hit Dickerson’s backpack.

That officer was the only officer with a Taser at the scene.

After that attempt failed, two officers shot Dickerson. They provided help until he was taken to the hospital.

At the hospital when asked by the staff if he was suicidal, Dickerson told them he was “homicidal.”

Dickerson was taken to the South Central Regional Jail.

Frustrated residents and neighbors were outside of Charleston City Hall to voice their displeasure after the officer-involved shooting.

