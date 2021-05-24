Advertisement

Reward offered for information about apartment complex arson

Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Fire Marshal’s Office is now offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection to a fire that was intentionally set at an apartment complex earlier this month.

Vacant apartment complex burns again; arson suspected

The large, vacant apartment complex on Cole Street caught fire on May 14 just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters tell WSAZ while the apartment complex was vacant, it has been known to have squatters.

The Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed Monday that the fire has been ruled as arson.

$5,000 is being offered for information leading to the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-233-3473 or they can call the Logan Fire Dept. at 304-752-3601.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician Montell Jordan performs during a ceremony honoring the San Francisco 49ers 1994 Super...
Juneteenth to become West Virginia state holiday
Fire damage to a trailer in the community of West Side in Kanawha County.
Crews respond to trailer fire
Two men arrested on drug related charges
Residents, Mayor Amy Goodwin and police showed to talk about concerns with theft and drugs in...
Residents hold ‘watch party’ discussing drugs in the community
Johnathan Lemons, accused of killing his own daughter, was captured in Kentucky. He was found...
Man accused of killing daughter arrested outside Ky. hospital where next child was on the way

Latest News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 150 new cases, 3 additional deaths
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in Pikeville
Governor recommends $1 million to improve infrastructure
CrumArrests
CrumArrests
Opioid Trial
Opioid Trial