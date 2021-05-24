Road project from Hazard to Pikeville to cut drive time by 45 minutes

LANGLEY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new road project will cut driving time by 45 minutes when travelling from Hazard to Pikeville, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon.

He says the $34 million road project will include finishing the last section of a long-awaited connector highway between the communities of Minnie and Harold.

The project would complete the connector’s remaining 2.89 miles of the 14.89-mile Minnie to Harold connector, Kentucky Highway 680. This would provide a direct route between two of the most heavily traveled roads in Eastern Kentucky, which are Kentucky Highway 80 at Minnie to U.S. Highway 23 at Harold. The project began in 1991.

“We are ready for work to begin to improve the quality of life and increase opportunities in Eastern Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear, who presented a ceremonial check for the project in the amount of Bizzack Construction Co.’s low bid of $34,108,260.80. “The people of Floyd County, and surrounding communities, have been waiting a long time for completion of the Minnie to Harold connector, and I am proud to say the end finally is in sight.”

Senior Advisor to Governor Beshear and longtime state representative from Eastern Kentucky, Rocky Adkins, recognized the vast need for the highway completion in the region.

“A promise made 30 years ago to finish the Minnie to Harold Connector is finally being kept by Gov. Beshear,” said Adkins. “This highway will help bring Kentuckians together, it will open more opportunities for our people and it will make it easier to travel through Eastern Kentucky, showing more visitors all this region has to offer.”

“The project, known as the 680 Connector, will do just what it says: it will help to connect Eastern Kentucky communities between Hazard and Pikeville. This project began over 30 years ago. For years, the last leg has remained unfinished, leaving a three mile hole in the center of the shovel ready road,” said Rep. Tackett Laferty, who represents Floyd and Pike counties. “I was thankful that this long awaited roadway was listed on our current road plan to be constructed, and we are excited to celebrate the Governor’s announcement that Kentucky is committed to finishing what it started all those years ago. I’d like to thank the Governor, Rocky Adkins and my colleagues in the General Assembly who helped to support this project and Eastern Kentucky as a region.”

This new route will also provide an effective detour route in the event of emergency closure of either U.S. 23 or KY 80 because it can handle large vehicles.

Work is set to begin within weeks on the new route from Little Mud Creek to Tackett Branch, according to the governor’s office.

Governor Beshear also recognized jobs created from the opening of Southeast State Correctional Complex and presented grant funding for community park improvements.

“I am honored to be here today to celebrate the recent achievements and bright future of Floyd County,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentucky’s economy is set for liftoff and this county is a part of that momentum. We have created hundreds of new jobs in Wheelwright and are continuing to attract more jobs so every resident has the opportunities they need to take care of their families and reach their goals.”

In December 2020, Governor Beshear and the Justice Public Safety Cabinet announced the Department of Corrections had officially opened Southeast State Correctional Complex. There wasn’t a ceremonial opening at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The complex is bringing over 220 new jobs in Floyd County, in addition to the construction jobs that were created ahead of the opening. 139 prison staff members are local residents of Floyd County as of Monday.

The governor also awarded the Floyd County Fiscal Court $44,071 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), a federal program aimed at improving parks and outdoor recreation spaces in local communities. This will be used at Melvin Park to build a community shelter with picnic tables, add an ADA accessible playground and build a sidewalk connecting the parking lot, shelter, buildings and playground.

