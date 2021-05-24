SBA loans available for many Tri-State residents affected by severe weather

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding people in affected counties to apply for federal assistance due to severe weather in late February through early March.

Following a presidential disaster declaration, low-interest disaster loans are available for residents in parts of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

People who live in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo and Wayne counties are eligible for both physical and economic injury disaster loans. The latter are available in Boone, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh and Roane counties.

Economic injury disaster loans are also available to residents in Gallia and Lawrence counties in Ohio, as well as in Boyd, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.

The filing deadline for physical property damage is July 19. The deadline for economic injury applications is Feb. 22, 2022.

Homeowners are eligible for up to $200,000 assistance for their primary residence, while homeowners/renters are eligible for up to $40,000 for personal property.

Interest rates are as low as 1.25%. For more information, tap here.

