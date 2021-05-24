Two men arrested on drug related charges

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men from Crum, West Virginia have been arrested.

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson while the events leading to their arrests were separate, both men are facing drug related charges.

Clayton Muncy, turned himself in on warrants issued for his arrest. The outstanding warrants came after a drug investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. During the investigation a distribution quantity of crystal methamphetamine was seized, the drugs were found hidden in the dash board of a car.

During a separate incident the unit stopped a vehicle and discovered that the driver had given Officers a fake name. That driver was later identified as Allen Flemings, who was wanted for parole violations. Flemings was on parole after a previous drug conviction.

