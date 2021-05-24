Advertisement

Walk-up services resume at Vital Registration Office

The West Virginia DHHR.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has announced its Vital Registration Office has reopened walk-up services.

They made the announcement Monday.

The office is located in the Diamond Building at 350 Capitol Street in Charleston. It’s open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Individuals may now obtain certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates in person. Unvaccinated people will be required to wear a mask, Queue lines are arranged in the lobby of the Diamond Building to direct the flow of people and to encourage social distancing.

Credit and Debit cards will not be accepted as forms of payment. You can pay with cash, a money order or a check.

Certificates are $12 each. Officials are requesting exact change if you are planning to pay with cash.

