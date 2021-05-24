Warmer weather sparks car crashes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several car crashes took place back-to-back on Friday, forcing many drivers to hit the brakes and wonder why so many happened in such a short amount of time on an otherwise beautiful day.

“Just couldn’t believe it. That’s a lot at once,” Emery Muncy said.

However, police say the beautiful weather is one of the main reasons why.

Those 80- and 90-degree temperatures bring more drivers out onto the road, and unfortunately many drivers become distracted while behind the wheel.

Muncy, who lives in Chesapeake, Ohio, can still hear the sirens ring from the fatal 6th Street bridge accident in Huntington.

“People just don’t pay attention. It’s crazy. You can die driving. You can kill somebody driving,” Muncy said.

Police say the warmer weather gives the green light for more drivers to put the key in the ignition.

“Every year when we have that transition from bad weather, ugly weather, extended periods of time to really sunny days-- sometimes we have more wrecks than we have in bad weather,” Huntington Police Department Capt. Eric Corder said.

After months of people being stuck in the house, the road is at the top of many drivers’ minds.

“Everybody’s been dying to get out,” Muncy said.

“You get cabin fever,” Corder said. Whether it’s a pandemic or whether, it’s just nasty weather.”

As the restrictions lift and temperatures rise, drivers like Muncy are ready to get on the road and start enjoying summer.

“I’m waiting on Memorial Day. I can’t wait for the pools to open up, I’m ready to go camping,” Muncy said.

All while staying alert and aware.

“If you’re looking down, playing on your phone or changing the radio station and that person has to stop abruptly -- then you’re going to rear-end them,” Corder said.

A helpful tip is that for every 10 miles an hour that you’re going, you should have a car length between you and the person in front of you. So, for example, if you’re going 50 mph, you should have five car lengths that separate you from the driver in front of you.

