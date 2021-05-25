Advertisement

Appalachian Wireless outages

(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)(WYMT)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Appalachian Wireless announced Tuesday it is experiencing outages in three counties in our region.

On Facebook the company said it is “aware of outages in the Mingo, Floyd, and Pike Co areas.”

Appalachian Wireless says teams are working to restore service as soon as possible.

The cause of the outage is known.

The company expects restoration work to take several hours.

