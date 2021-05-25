Capital High School honors lives lost this past year at graduation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 200 seniors received their diplomas at the Capital High School graduation Monday night, including three students whose lives were taken too soon.

“Just to honor him and see all his friends and other family come out and support him,” Tae Calloway said about his cousin, K.J. Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed on Charleston’s West Side in April, a little more than a month before he was set to graduate.

On Monday, during the high school graduation, Taylor and two other classmates received their diplomas as their cap and gowns were laid over three empty chairs.

“I was happy for him, even though he didn’t get to see it himself but we did,” Calloway said. “It’s still sad to not get (to see) him to accept it.”

Patrick Bowen and Dakota Jordan were the other two classmates whose lives were taken too soon this year.

Councilors said Bowen was a four-year member of The Pride of Capital High Marching Band and was a kind young man who enjoyed anime, video games and spending time with family and friends.

Jordan, councilors say, was an energetic young man who was easy going, friendly and excited for his future after high school.

Principal Larry Bailey also honored two faculty members lost this past year. He said Mr. Lowan was a former teacher and administrator in Kanawha County Schools for more than 40 years and had a passion for WVU sports. He then honored Jesse Cornwell, who taught English for the last three years at Capital and was known to be light-hearted, with a great sense of humor.

