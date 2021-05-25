Advertisement

Companies cited for safety violations after deadly Adams County power plant collapse

Jamie Fitzgerald, from Boyd County, and Doug Gray, from Greenup County, were working at a...
Jamie Fitzgerald, from Boyd County, and Doug Gray, from Greenup County, were working at a demolition project Wednesday at the Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Ohio when the building caved in on them and three other men.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Adamo and SCM Engineering Demolition Inc. were cited for safety violations at the Killen Power Plant demolition site where two men were killed in December.

Jamie Fitzgerald and Doug Gray died when they were tearing down a former coal fire plant in Adams County. Three other workers were rescued.

Adamo and SCM Engineering Demolition Inc. violated the general duty clause and failed to inspect the site regularly to detect potential hazards resulting from the demolition process, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) said Tuesday.

An investigation found the companies allowed employees to work in hazardous conditions, OHSA determined.

The companies also failed to train workers on identifying potential hazards.

“Some of the most dangerous construction projects are those that involve demolishing buildings,” said OSHA Area Director Kenneth Montgomery in Cincinnati. “This tragedy could have been prevented if the employer protected their workers with proper planning, training, and appropriate personal protective equipment and by complying with OSHA standards.”

OHSA proposed penalties of $181,724 to Adamo while SCM Engineering faces $12,288 for its violations, according to OSHA.

It took search teams nearly a month to find Fitzgerald’s body.

