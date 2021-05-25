Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 7 deaths, 233 new cases

COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 West Virginia(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Seven deaths and 233 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 25, 2021, there have been 2,889,332 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 160,587 total cases and 2,782 deaths.

The deaths include a 60-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from Wood County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Morgan County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, and a 61-year old female from Lincoln County.

There are 5,341 active cases.

152,464 individuals have recovered.

887,388 people have at least one dose of the vaccine. 722,836 individuals are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,476), Berkeley (12,602), Boone (2,117), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,218), Cabell (8,780), Calhoun (366), Clay (536), Doddridge (616), Fayette (3,497), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,891), Hancock (2,831), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (5,944), Jackson (2,175), Jefferson (4,671), Kanawha (15,221), Lewis (1,254), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,194), Marion (4,535), Marshall (3,503), Mason (2,025), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (5,015), Mineral (2,909), Mingo (2,648), Monongalia (9,303), Monroe (1,158), Morgan (1,210), Nicholas (1,818), Ohio (4,263), Pendleton (705), Pleasants (946), Pocahontas (668), Preston (2,924), Putnam (5,267), Raleigh (6,928), Randolph (2,731), Ritchie (733), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (538), Tyler (736), Upshur (1,907), Wayne (3,151), Webster (510), Wetzel (1,372), Wirt (444), Wood (7,868), Wyoming (2,020).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of driver killed when car fell off interstate bridge
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Firefighters are battling a house fire in Kanawha County, W.Va.
Dogs credited with getting homeowners out of home during fire
Two men arrested on drug related charges
2 taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Huntington
Hit-and-run incident sends 2 to the hospital

Latest News

Man considered armed and dangerous wanted by sheriff’s office
(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless outages
An abandoned church in Carter County, Kentucky is destroyed by fire.
Fire destroys abandoned church
Unsafe speeds and drugs possible factors in fatal crash