COVID-19 in W.Va. | 7 deaths, 233 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Seven deaths and 233 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 25, 2021, there have been 2,889,332 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 160,587 total cases and 2,782 deaths.

The deaths include a 60-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from Wood County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Morgan County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, and a 61-year old female from Lincoln County.

There are 5,341 active cases.

152,464 individuals have recovered.

887,388 people have at least one dose of the vaccine. 722,836 individuals are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,476), Berkeley (12,602), Boone (2,117), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,218), Cabell (8,780), Calhoun (366), Clay (536), Doddridge (616), Fayette (3,497), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,891), Hancock (2,831), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (5,944), Jackson (2,175), Jefferson (4,671), Kanawha (15,221), Lewis (1,254), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,194), Marion (4,535), Marshall (3,503), Mason (2,025), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (5,015), Mineral (2,909), Mingo (2,648), Monongalia (9,303), Monroe (1,158), Morgan (1,210), Nicholas (1,818), Ohio (4,263), Pendleton (705), Pleasants (946), Pocahontas (668), Preston (2,924), Putnam (5,267), Raleigh (6,928), Randolph (2,731), Ritchie (733), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (538), Tyler (736), Upshur (1,907), Wayne (3,151), Webster (510), Wetzel (1,372), Wirt (444), Wood (7,868), Wyoming (2,020).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.