Fire damages abandoned house in Huntington

Investigators say it’s suspicious
Huntington Fire crews responded late Monday night to a fire involving an abandoned house in the 1700 block of 10th Avenue.
Huntington Fire crews responded late Monday night to a fire involving an abandoned house in the 1700 block of 10th Avenue.(WSAZ/Sarah Bankston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Fire crews responded late Monday night to a fire involving an abandoned house in the 1700 block of 10th Avenue, Fire Chief Jan Rader said.

The incident was reported around 10:40 p.m., and firefighters had the fire put out in about 15 minutes.

Rader said the fire is considered suspicious, and the fire marshal will investigate.

No one was hurt in the incident.

